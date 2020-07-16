HealthStreet, a community engagement program at the University of Florida, aims to improve the health of our community by bridging gaps in healthcare and health research. HealthStreet, with headquarters in Gainesville, has provided services to more than 12,000 people across Florida. Certified Community Health Workers (CHW) meet with people where they live, work and recreate and assess their health concerns and needs, then refer them to relevant services.

In Florida, 580,000 older adults suffer from Alzheimer’s disease. The number is projected to increase to 720,000 people by 2025, a 24% increase. With support from the Florida Department of Health’s Ed and Ethel Moore Alzheimer’s grant, we offer health assessments and memory screenings to adults 60 years or older in Alachua, Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Jackson, Marion, Putnam, Wakulla, and Washington counties. All assessments and linkages to care and other resources are available for free via phone and video chat.

To contact a CHW, please call 352-294-4880 or visit https://bit.ly/UFMemoryScreening.

To learn more about HealthStreet, please visit http://MyHealthStreet.org/.