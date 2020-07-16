The GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club is excited to announce the release of our next cookbook. Our cookbook named "the cook’s book" is full of fantastic recipes compiled from some of the best cooks in Wewahitchka. It’s a 3 ring padded binder that gives you room to add your own recipes. The books are $20 and proceeds from the sale of "the cook’s book" will be used for community service projects sponsored by the GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club, a non-profit 501c3 organization. To get your own book contact Laura Baxley, Club President 850-819-5827 or Rhonda Alderman, Club Secretary 850-348-9477.

The GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club is still selling bricks for Vets!

As we move towards building the Wewahitchka Veteran’s Park, any and all donations will be greatly appreciated. Veteran’s bricks are still being sold for $56. Bricks will have name of veteran, rank, service and service emblem. Contact Carolyn Watson at 850-340-1984 to place an order. We are proud to announce that The GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club is officially a Non-Profit, 501c3 Charity organization.

For over 88 years, the club has been committed to making our community better through special projects, supporting the arts, natural resources, education, healthy lifestyles, international causes and civic involvement. One of our goals is and has been to provide aid to Gulf County. Again, thank you for your support and for joining us in looking forward to the future by continuing to Live the Volunteer Spirit! If you would like to learn more about all the exciting programs and projects we do in support of our community and more, visit our web page, GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club.com and Facebook page, GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club. Better yet, join us at our regular monthly meeting, the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. CT at the Glad Tidings Church Fellowship Hall in Wewahitchka. Our next meeting is 6 p.m. CT Tuesday, Aug. 11. Hope to see you there!