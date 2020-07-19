Looking Back for July 20 - 26, 2020

Looking Back for July 20 - 26, 2020

50 years ago this week

• The Flatwoods community, located northwest of Northport, was brought into the city by a vote of the city officials.

• The Hebron Methodist Church, located about 10 miles south of Aliceville, burned during an electrical storm.

• A "Were You Counted" drive would begin in Pickens County after preliminary census reports showed Pickens County losing population in the previous decade. Probate Judge R. H. Kirksey said he believed the population had increased or at least held its own.

• Property owners complained about litter, noise and property damage caused by people using abandoned roads through their property to reach Lake Tuscaloosa. Some owners blocked off the roads. No public boat landings were ready when the reservoir filled up. There were 22 roads that were closed off by the water. The Tuscaloosa City Commission called the blocking of the roads illegal.

• J. Hal McCall retired as executive director of the Tuscaloosa Housing Authority. He had served in the position for 20 years. He was elected to fill an unexpired term as mayor of Tuscaloosa in 1952 and elected to a full term in 1954, but resigned in 1956 to take the Housing Authority position.

• Technicians from the Alabama State Health Department were working to curb what they described as an "infectious syphilis epidemic" in Tuscaloosa. The rate in Tuscaloosa so far this year appeared to be almost twice the national average number of cases.

• A contract for a $650,000 grain elevator to be built on the north side of the Warrior River between the river bridge and Oliver Lock and Dam was in the works. At this time there were no large grain storage facilities in the 40-mile radius area which the elevator would serve.

• Deaths this week included Jones W. Giles, assistant director of the University of Alabama Press and for a number of years, executive director and secretary of the Alabama Press Association. Giles was 49.

25 years ago this week

• The Tuscaloosa County Commission agreed to end its $1.2 million contract with Corrections Corp. of America and let Sheriff Ted Sexton start managing Metro Jail. A spokeswoman of Corrections Corp of America said the company was terminating its contract because of overcrowding at the jail, saying the jail was operating at 130-percent capacity, posing a potentially dangerous situation.

• Tuscaloosa County Extension Agent Wayne Ford was elected president of the Alabama Association of County Agricultural Agents.

• Seventy-three University of Alabama athletes were named to the Southeastern Conference 1994-95 Academic Honor Rolls. Alabama was second in the league only to the University of South Carolina, which produced 74 honorees. To make the honor roll, student athletes had to have a 3.0 GPA and to have been enrolled at the university for a minimum of one year.

• Two of three Tuscaloosa County Jail inmates who overpowered a guard and took his keys to escape were captured within two hours of the jailbreak. The third inmate was captured 12 hours later at the home of a relative.

• Tuscaloosa Police Chief Ken Swindle appointed Mike Hearing to the Tuscaloosa County Homicide Unit. Hearing had four years of criminal investigative experience from the Air Force.

• Gene Stallings hit a hole-in-one in his annual charity golf tournament at Indian Hills Country Club for the second time.

• Sharon Whittaker became the new dean of students at Stillman College.

• The University of Alabama National Alumni Association established the Julia Tutwiler Crimson Scholarship in honor of the famed crusader and reformer who was instrumental in getting women admitted to the University.

• Deaths this week included Floyd Leon Hatter, former mayor and councilman of Brookwood, of a heart attack at 48.

• The Tuscaloosa City Council voted 6-1 to enter into a contract assisting the University of Alabama in expanding Bryant-Denny Stadium. Only Councilman Jack Kubiszyn opposed the contract, which obligated the city to four $1 million annual payments beginning in 1997.

10 years ago this week

• Mental Health officials asked University of Alabama administrators, who had overseen several large projects on campus, to supervise construction of Bryce Hospital. UA would seek bids for the construction and manage the project as if it were a campus building. Any construction decisions would be made by mental health administrators.

• The federal government awarded $90,000 to Stillman College to provide scholarships to nursing students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

• Deaths this week included Louis Barnett Jr, director of the nonprofit Westside community Development Corp., which helped low- and moderate-income people get decent housing, buy homes and improve their lives.

• Also, Spc. Andrew Hand was killed inside a Humvee when it hit an improvised explosive device that his group was clearing from Afghanistan roadways.

• Attorney Alyce Manley Spruell of Northport took office as president of the Alabama Bar Association, the first woman to head the state organization in its 132-year history.

• Alabama Power representatives met with Tuscaloosa City Council members to discuss guidelines for trimming trees after homeowners throughout the city complained that they came home to find crews employed by Alabama Power had cut old trees nearly in half.

• The Tuscaloosa City Council voted to rename three roads near Bryant-Denny Stadium after former Crimson Tide coaches. Twelfth Avenue would become Frank Thomas Avenue; Thirteenth Avenue would become Red Drew Avenue; and Fourteenth Avenue would become Gene Stallings Avenue.

• Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Tommy Smith was elected president of the Alabama District Attorneys Association.

• Six Alabama football players were picked for the Coaches’ All-SEC Preseason first team: Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram, Julio Jones, Barrett Jones, Marcell Dareus, Don’t’a Hightower, and Mark Barron. Second team picks were quarterback Greg McElroy, offensive tackle James Carpenter and running back Trent Richardson.

• Three Tuscaloosa County residents won college-sponsored 2010 National Merit Scholarships. They were Julia Barton, Northridge High School; Dylan Dandy, Holy Spirit Catholic High School; and Kevin Wu, A student at the Alabama School of Mathematics and Science in Mobile.

• An investigation was underway into the reported attendance of Marcell Dareus at a summer party in Miami hosted by a sports agent. The University of Alabama worked with the NCAA on the investigation into whether Dareus paid his own expenses and whether the circumstances constituted an NCAA violation.

• The Tuscaloosa Veterans Affairs Medical Center got its first resident therapy dog, Star.

Five years ago this week

• Efforts to replace the historic viaduct bridge on University Boulevard were ongoing, but state highway officials said the work would not be complete by football season.

• The Tuscaloosa City School System was on its way to starting its first virtual school. Mike Daris, assistant superintendent of general administration, said "…it gives flexibility to catch students up, to advance students if there’s a need for them to advance and for students with schedule conflicts."

• The Tuscaloosa County Commission would give $150,000 to the Kentuck Art Center over the following three years to help fund a $1.1 million renovation of their building in downtown Northport, despite protests from commission Chairman Hardy McCollum that the money should instead come from the city of Northport.

• One of three men tied to the 1988 slaying and robbery of John Robert Kirk of Gordo was denied parole. The gunman Luther Williams was executed by lethal injection in 2007. A co-defendant was granted parole in 2008.

• Tuition at the state’s two-year colleges would increase by $2 to $115 per credit hour in the fall. For nonresident students, the tuition would increase to $230 per credit hour.

• University of Alabama track and field junior Quanesha Burks, who won the NCAA championship in the long jump the previous season, would compete in the Pan American Games.

• Alabama gymnast Kim Jacob was named the SEC nominee for the 2015 NCAA Woman of the Year.

One year ago this week

• Residence Inn, the new hotel on Rice Mine Road, neared completion.

• Sam Wilson worked to restore Old Center Church, located on New Watermelon Road. The church was built around 1864 by Tuscaloosa County farmers, crafts-people, ex-soldiers and bootleggers.

• Sharon Bala’s book "The Boat People" won the 2019 Harper Lee Prize for Legal Fiction. Bala is the ninth winner of the annual prize, which is named in honor of Lee, an Alabama native and author of "To Kill a Mockingbird." The prize was created to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the publication of "To Kill a Mockingbird."

• The new Sipsey Valley Middle School neared completion and would be ready by the first day of school.

• An open house was scheduled for Shelton State Community College’s Apple lab on the C.A. Fredd campus. The lab would help students learn how to write apps for iPhones, iPads and Apple TV and learn the programming language that Apple uses to power its operating systems.

• Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson planned to step down at the end of August to take a job with the University of Alabama as director of system security.

• Marillyn and James Hewson formalized a gift of $15 million to the Culverhouse School of Business at the University of Alabama. The money would be used to help construct a new building for the school that will bear the Hewson name. Marillyn Hewson was CEO of Lockheed Martin.

• One of Tuscaloosa’s most recognizable restaurants closed. The Cypress Inn, which began operations in 1984, was being remodeled for a new operator.

• Current and former University of Alabama athletes competing for the United States in the 2019 Pan-American Games in Lima, Peru, were softball outfielder Haylie McCleney, sprinter Quanesha Burks and volleyball standout Krystal Rivers. Burks would be in her second Pan-Am Games, having also represented the USA in 2015.

• Almost $7 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Infrastructure for Rebuilding America was awarded to the city of Tuscaloosa for the construction of a new University Boulevard bridge over McFarland Boulevard.

• Todd Hall was sworn in as sheriff for Pickens County to fill the position left vacant when David Abston was arrested on federal fraud charges the previous month after 32 years as sheriff.

Compiled by retired News librarian Betty Slowe.