Overwhelming demand has prompted the state to temporarily suspend taking applications for rental assistance for Louisiana residents having trouble paying the bills because of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Residents may continue to sign up for notification of future phases of the program at LaRentHelp.com.

More than 40,000 renters visited the website or called 211 since Thursday for Phase 1 of the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program, state officials said today.

To be eligible, a person must have lost income because of the coronavirus pandemic, be at risk of eviction and have income at or below 30% of the area’s median. That’s $13,500 for a single-person household or $19,300 for a family of four. Anyone who receives other government housing assistance is unable to receive the aid.

The first phase is funded with $7 million, officials said. The next phases will be funded by $17 million through the CARES Act relief package Congress passed in March. The aid was offered first-come, first-serve, and the first phase was expected to help about 10,000 people.

The program is administered and funded by the Louisiana Housing Corporation in partnership with the state Office of Community Development. It’s designed to help households impacted financially as a result of shutdowns, closures, layoffs, reduced work hours or unpaid leave due to the pandemic.

The corporation will continue to process applications and follow up with renters who qualify to receive financial assistance, officials said. The program will reopen as additional money become available.

"The response to our state’s emergency rental assistance program proves how significant the economic burden of COVID-19 is for our citizens," Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a news release. "This program was designed to help mitigate and off-set evictions and homelessness, and while we have allocated an additional $17 million for a total of $24 million in federal assistance, we know that much more is needed to address this serious crisis for the hard-working men and women who continue to keep our state going during this crisis."

The agency will continue to update the program’s website and provide information to Louisiana renters as it becomes available.

"We know there are many individuals and families whose lives have been upended by this pandemic and that there is a great sense of urgency for housing assistance," said Louisiana Housing Corporation Executive Director E. Keith Cunningham Jr. "As the state’s housing agency, we are committed to doing everything we can to meet the needs of renters and landlords and are hopeful that additional federal dollars will become available as soon as possible."