Eglin Air Force Base has a prescribed burn planned in tactical training area G-25 and G-26 located north of Hurlburt Field, according to a press release from Eglin AFB.

The burn will be approximately 1,500 acres on the western portion of the reservation. The burn will be north of Range Road 234, south of 235, east of 685, and west of Range Road 253. The transport winds are predicted out of the east with a mixing height at 4,200 feet. Smoke impacts should be minimal in sensitive areas, according to the release.