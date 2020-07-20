WASHINGTON AND HOLMES COUNTY Florida gas prices slipped lower last week. The state average has declined a total of 3 cents in the past 11 days.

"Fuel market watchers remain concerned about the overall impact that elevated cases of COVID-19 could have on future fuel demand," said Mark Jenkins, spokesperson, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "As a result, wholesale gasoline prices dropped nearly 10 cents last week. This could allow retail pump prices to slip even lower in the coming days."

Florida gas prices reached a summertime high of $2.11 per gallon on Independence Day. Since that time, gas prices have mostly faced downward pressure.

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Florida is now $2.08. That's 2 cents per gallon less than a week ago, and 61 cents less than this time last year.

This is shaping up to be the cheapest July at the pump since 2004. So far this month, Florida gas prices have averaged $2.10 per gallon. That's 13 cents per gallon more than the monthly average price in June 2020, and 29 cents per gallon more than the monthly average in May. Pump prices are higher than recent months, as Floridians returned to the road for the summer.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.19), Tallahassee ($2.15), Gainesville ($2.15), Port St. Lucie ($2.12)

Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.02), Orlando ($2.04), Fort Myers-Cape Coral ($2.04), Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.04)