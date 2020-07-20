As Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court Annette Fontana begins her second term in office, she recently reflected on several of her projects.

On June 8, her office launched a paperless court solution which allows for electronic filing of civil court documents.

"This system has increased the efficiency of the Clerk and the Court and allows for all users to work remotely. This is especially important in times that we are currently facing during this COVID-19 pandemic," Fontana said.

Throughout her first term in office, Fontana said she has made significant advancements in the Clerk’s Office. She began her term by putting office email in place and upgrading equipment including laptop computers for employees that enabled mobility and remote working.

She said she also improved the disaster recovery plan by launching a Web-based cloud storage in addition to upgraded local storage equipment so her office can pick up and fully function in the event of relocation due to hurricanes or other disasters. She improved online access to public records.

This project involved the conversion of over 5 million civil and criminal court record images. Additionally, she has implemented improved jury management procedures and programs which has allowed for subpoenas to be issued more accurately thereby reducing wasteful spending. Fontana has been active in the community throughout her career serving on many boards and volunteering with organizations, it was only natural that she bring that with her through her work as the Clerk.

Her office created a program called "Our Bayou Votes," a voting program for high school seniors. Fontana presented the programs in public high schools through the parish, registering students to vote, speaking about civil responsibility and bringing voting machines onsite to give students the ability to cast a vote on a sample ballot so they would be prepared to visit a polling location.

"The hard work of the staff and their ability to adapt to change has allowed our office to advance," Fontana said. "It’s been a great first term and I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Lafourche."