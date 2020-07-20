Two employees with the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority have earned certification from the National Recreation and Park Association.

Becky Booker, PARA’s public relations and marketing manager, and Bradlee Colburn, a marketing and sales specialist at PARA, completed an exam to become certified park and recreation professionals.

Booker and Colburn are the first two PARA employees to earn the certification. There are fewer than 30 certified park and recreation professionals in Alabama, according to the National Recreation and Park Association.

"This certification shows a high level of commitment and dedication to the community we serve," Colburn said.

The exam tests five core competency areas: communication, finance, human resources, operations and programming.

Booker has been employed with PARA in communications since 2006. Colburn has worked with PARA since 2011, first with youth athletics and now in communications.