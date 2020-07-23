With the COVID-19 pandemic looming over our small communities a lot of organizations have adjusted accordingly. But for the Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team (CGCRT) they have not only adjusted but adapted to their new conditions, with continued efforts to collaborate and coordinate resources to the best of their abilities, for recovery in Gulf County full speed ahead.

Threase Grimsley has been working with her disaster case manager, Grace Mcleod of the Disaster Services Corp Society of St. Vincent de Paul USA since late March.

McLeod was able to submit a request to the Christian Community Development Fund (CCDF) for funding assistance for materials to build the ramp and replace the porch, which was damaged completely from Hurricane Michael and overall a safety hazard for Grimsley and her family.

Once the funds were secure CCDF and CGCRT worked together to collaborate with the Auburn University students that were in the area for the summer, to volunteer groups for the labor.

With the collaboration and coordination of resources from CCDF and the Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team, the disaster case management assistance from St. Vincent de Paul, and volunteerism from the Auburn University students, another one of their clients made it to the list of success stories in our community.

On the morning of June 27, the students started the project with the client ending the day with a new porch and added ramp for handicap accessibility.

Grimsley and her family were extremely grateful for the assistance given to them.

"Please know I appreciate everything you have done," she said. "You offered help when I was at my lowest in years and you will never be forgotten for it."

If you are in need of assistance, The Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team encourages you to contact them via email at cgcrecoveryteam@gmail.com or call 850-270-8911. If you wish to donate money to support recovery projects, you can mail a check made out to Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team and mail it to PO Box 1104 Port St. Joe FL 32457 or text recovergulf to 41444.