PANAMA CITY ­– Gulf Coast State College is hosting "Super Saturday" 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. CT Aug. 1 in GCSC’s Advanced Technology Center on the Panama City Campus and 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. ET at the Gulf/Franklin Campus.

It’s an all-encompassing event for prospective students who are interested in enrolling for the Fall 2020 semester and for current students who need to register for classes. Gulf Coast is an open-access, open-enrollment institution, which means you only need a high school diploma or GED to enroll. The $10 application fee is currently being waived for all new students at this event.

Academic program advisors and specialists from Admissions, Advising, Enrollment Services and Financial Aid will be available to provide one-on-one assistance and guide attendees through the enrollment and registration process. Staff from Career Development, Veterans Services, TRiO and Student Accessibility Resources will also be on-hand to answer questions, and students can get their student IDs and parking decals.

Due to Covid-19, this event is by appointment-only at the Panama City Campus; and masks are required to attend this event at both locations. For more information, please visit bit.ly/GCSCSuperSaturday or contact Merissa Hudson at (850) 769.1551, ext. 4888, or (850) 872.3892.