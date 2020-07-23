Beth Haisten faced a dilemma far too many county residents faced in the days after Hurricane Michael.

The self-employed single mother of two, Haisten was among the nearly percent of county residents who rented their home.

When Michael damaged that rental home, Haisten had few options other than to move with her children, boys Kaydan and Karson, into her mother’s home.

On the brighter side, there was Florida Housing Cooperation and the Hurricane Housing Relief Program approved by the Board of County Commissioners.

The HHRP, funded with more than $5.9 million from Florida Housing, aims to aid in meeting housing needs for those from very-low to moderate incomes.

For qualified applicants, the program is helping with rehabilitation and purchase assistance across all five districts.

Joe Paul and Lynn Lanier, director and administrator, respectively, of the county’s State Housing Incentive Program (SHIP) worked closely with Haisten to qualify her under the HHRP.

Haisten qualified for downpayment assistance on a new home and, thanks to an added touch from the community, the White City home came complete with a handicap-accessible ramp for Kaydan.

"A special thanks to Jerry’s Framing for the excellent work on the ramp," Paul said..

Haisten said without the HHRP she would not have been able to provide her family with a new home.

She added that the boys said, "Momma, this means we don’t have to move anymore."