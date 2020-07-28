Jean Rykaczewski, the executive director of the West Alabama Food Bank, saw a problem coming as she watched the news back in February about the looming coronavirus pandemic.

As a result of her planning and purchasing food in advance, the food bank has remained well supplied even after dramatically increasing the number of people the food bank was serving.

Her primary problem came in the form of getting the food to the people who needed it.

"For a while there, it was difficult. Normally, we have 97 agencies that help distribute the food. Many of those agencies are run by churches or other organizations, and some of those people who help are volunteers that are elderly," Rykaczewski said.

"They shut down, so when they shut down, we opened up in our parking lot so people could get food. That was back at the time when the grocery stores were running out of food, people were scared, they were unsure, we had shut down everything. People who had never experienced food insecurity all of a sudden, they didn’t have paychecks coming in. They didn’t know what was going to happen, so there was a panic there," she said.

Even food that she ordered had delivery problems when the trucking industry was affected by the virus. Getting food into the warehouse was difficult, and distributing it through her network of remote sites was also a problem. The food bank’s temporary direct distribution helped deal with that immediate issue.

"We were seeing about five or six hundred cars a day. We could only maintain that for a little while. Normally, we don’t do that. We are a warehouse that distributes food out to remote sites, and so when that happened, our staff didn’t get to our normal work until after 12 o’clock, so we got behind in what we needed to do," Rykaczewski said.

Another problem brought on by the pandemic was that the food bank could no longer use volunteers as it had in the past. Under normal circumstances, volunteers supplement the food bank’s 13-person staff liberally, but only a limited number have been used this year.

Rykaczewski said they reasoned that the volunteers who had been with them since the beginning of the January had been around them so much that the worry of infections was minimized, but no new volunteers could be brought in, shifting that workload onto the staff.

"It just became a very overwhelming task to try to handle. At the same time, we doubled the number of our senior boxes. We now have over 1,500 seniors who are getting the monthly box. That will go up to 2,000 by October," Rykaczewski said.

Not many new volunteers are being utilized even now, and those new workers are kept in carefully controlled areas to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We have to have volunteers to pack our senior boxes. You are packing 2,000 boxes, so you need help. To keep them distanced, to keep them safe, to keep them masked and gloved, what we used to pack in a day is taking us a week to pack because we are bringing in small groups to do each task. Stuff we normally had volunteers do, we are not bringing in volunteers now," Rykaczewski said.

She said the food bank is in a good spot right now, because they have been able to bring in more food than ever before due to generous donors, both private and corporate. But there are concerns moving forward. She said she is not overly worried about a food shortage; however, some of their big food drives have not happened because of the virus.

"Some of our concerns are where we get food. ’Stamp Out Hunger’ didn’t happen this year. ’Beat Auburn Beat Hunger,’ we don’t know what that is going to look like," she said.

’Stamp Out Hunger’ is a summer event in which postal carriers collect donations of canned goods. During ’ Beat Auburn Beat Hunger,’ the University of Alabama and Auburn University compete to see who can raise the most monetary and food donations for their local food banks in the weeks leading up to the Iron Bowl.

"Those are two areas where we get a lot of food and a lot of monetary donations, and those might not happen. How that’s going to affect us in the future, we don’t know," Rykaczewski said.

One of the best ways to contribute to the food bank is to donate money, which can be done at www.westalabamafoodbank.org. Rykaczewski said that monetary donations allow the food bank to fill specific gaps in their supply.

Since children have been out of school for an extended period of time, the food bank purchased foods that would specifically help families feed children who would normally have eaten breakfast and lunch at school.

The food bank has distributed items such as cereal, macaroni and cheese, spaghetti and spaghetti sauce and peanut butter and jelly to help parents meet their children’s needs. Rykaczewski said another great way to help is to donate excess produce from private gardens, so they can get fresh vegetables and fruits to their clients.

Because of the COVID pandemic’s effect on the food banks distribution sites, there could be occasional shut downs at remote sites throughout the year. When one of the volunteers becomes sick or tests positive for the disease, a distribution site may close down for a time. Rykaczewski said she expects that and will roll with the punches to do all that can be done to get food to the people who need it.

"Oh Lord, this year I could have done without," she said.