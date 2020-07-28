The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office announced its Shooting Range will reopen this week.

The facility, at 3451 La. 182 in Raceland, will resume its normal operating schedule beginning Wednesday when it opens to members only, officials said. The range will reopen to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

The facility is open to members only on Wednesdays, and it is open to the general public on Thursday through Sunday. The range is closed to members and the public on Mondays and Tuesday for law enforcement training, officials said. The cost to use the range is $10 per person per day. Annual range membership is available for purchase at the range office for $100.

The Sheriff’s Office said everyone who enters the range office must wear a mask or face covering. Because pistol ranges will be limited to allow for social distancing, masks are not required on the shooting range itself, officials said. Masks are also not required on the 100-yard and 200-yard rifle ranges where existing physical barriers ensure proper spacing.

The LPSO Shooting Range facility has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The range was the site of a free drive-through testing site for COVID-19 in April and May.

On average, more than 11,000 people utilize the shooting range each year. Personnel from more than 30 agencies use the range for training including local, state, and federal military agencies, as well as private security companies. The facility is also used for public education courses and academy training.

Children ages 10 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is over 21. Targets and target backs are available. Ammunition is sold to Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office employees ONLY.

For more information regarding the LPSO Shooting Range, please contact the range office at 438-7873 or email Sergeant Danny Toups at danny-toups@lpso.net.