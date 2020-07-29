Starting Aug. 2, the main Tuscaloosa Library branch will be open on from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

After a month of slowly reopening to the public, the Tuscaloosa Public Library is ready to give a little bit more.

The Tuscaloosa Public Library’s main branch on Jack Warner Parkway will reopen on Sundays beginning this weekend.

Starting Aug. 2, the main branch will be open on from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

During the week, the main branch will operated and Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Tuscaloosa Public Library’s main branch re-opened to the public in June with safety measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

These procedures will remain, such as the circulation desk not accepting returns – instead, all library materials can be returned at in the outside book drop or in the collection bins located at the front entrance of the library – and the library patron count being limited.

The maximum number of patrons in the library will now by capped at 50, said Vince Bellofatto, the library’s director of communications and public relations.

"Because the number of patrons allowed in the building is limited to 50, patrons are encouraged to make their selections in a timely manner so that others may enter and use the library," Bellofatto said.

Additional safety measures such as mandatory face masks, sneeze guards at all public service desks and social distancing reminders also will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

The Tuscaloosa Public Library closed its branches on March 13 as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19, the infectious disease it causes.

Because of their popularity as gathering places, library officials in April extended the closure of library facilities through at least the end of May.

Meanwhile online resources and additional information remain available at www.tuscaloosa-library.org.

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com.

[/gh:iframe