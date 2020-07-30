The Florida Department of Health in Gulf reported this morning the death of a patient who previously tested positive for COVID-19. This marks the first death of a Gulf County resident with a positive test. The patient was a 67-year-old male.

The state's medical examiners are tasked with investigating and certifying COVID-19 deaths in the Florida, but the department wanted to inform this rural county of this situation and would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of our resident.

The health of our residents remains our priority. In times of tragedy, our communities have always been a strong source of support for one another. We need our communities to help do everything they can to slow the spread of the virus.