Class Rosters will be posted the week of August 3rd. A specific date and time will be announced. The students first day of school will be Monday, August 17th. Please see the MEET AND GREET schedule below. We staggered entry times by the first letter of the student’s last name to limit congestion. We ask that you limit the number of people attending with your student to 2 adults and social distance while on campus. The use of a face mask is encouraged. Beyond meeting the teacher and allowing your student to locate and see their new classroom, please contact the teacher via email or by calling the school to keep interactions to a minimum. Please enter through the front entrance of the gymnasium along Long Ave. after parking in the grassy area between the football field and the right side of the school unless otherwise noted (PreK and Bridges). If you have any questions or need further direction, please call the front office (850)227-1221.

MONDAY, AUG. 10

11:00-12:00 PreK Meet and Greet

Parents will park in the parking lot on the left side of the school and enter through the PK gate.

11:00- Last Names that begin with A-F

11:15- Last Names that begin with G-L

11:30- Last Names that begin with M-S

11:45- Last Names that begin with T-Z

11:00-12:00 Bridges Meet and Greet

Parents will park in the parking lot adjacent to Bridges and enter through the Bridges gate.

11:00- Last Names that begin with A-F

11:15- Last Names that begin with G-L

11:30- Last Names that begin with M-S

11:45- Last Names that begin with T-Z

12:30-1:30 Kindergarten Meet and Greet

12:30- Last Names that begin with A-F

12:45- Last Names that begin with G-L

1:00- Last Names that begin with M-S

1:15- Last Names that begin with T-Z

TUESDAY, AUG. 11

11:00-12:00 1st Grade Meet and Greet

11:00- Last Names that begin with A-F

11:15- Last Names that begin with G-L

11:30- Last Names that begin with M-S

11:45- Last Names that begin with T-Z

12:30-1:30 2nd Grade Meet and Greet

12:30- Last Names that begin with A-F

12:45- Last Names that begin with G-L

1:00- Last Names that begin with M-S

1:15- Last Names that begin with T-Z

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12

11:00-12:00 3rd Grade Meet and Greet

11:00- Last Names that begin with A-F

11:15- Last Names that begin with G-L

11:30- Last Names that begin with M-S

11:45- Last Names that begin with T-Z

12:30-1:30 4th Grade Meet and Greet

12:30- Last Names that begin with A-F

12:45- Last Names that begin with G-L

1:00- Last Names that begin with M-S

1:15- Last Names that begin with T-Z

THURSDAY, AUG. 13

11:00-12:00 5th Grade Meet and Greet

11:00- Last Names that begin with A-F

11:15- Last Names that begin with G-L

11:30- Last Names that begin with M-S

11:45- Last Names that begin with T-Z

12:30-1:30 6th Grade Meet and Greet

12:30- Last Names that begin with A-F

12:45- Last Names that begin with G-L

1:00- Last Names that begin with M-S

1:15- Last Names that begin with T-Z

TBA- Dolphin Virtual Learning Platform Orientation in the auditorium and gymnasium

Dependent upon the number of students who sign up for the purpose of social distancing. Parents will be contacted with a time to attend orientation and pick up materials. Please come to the school by Thursday, July 30 if you are choosing this option to sign up.

Health Questionnaire to consider before attending the PSJES Meet and Greet:

Do you or anyone in your household have any of the following symptoms? (fever 100.4 or above, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, new loss of taste or smell)

Have you or anyone in the household traveled outside of the country or to any highly affected areas in the United States in the past 14 days?

Have you had direct contact (within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes) with anyone who has tested positive with COVID-19 within the last 2 weeks?

Is there anyone in your household under instructions to self-isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19?