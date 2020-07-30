The Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team (CGCRT) recently collaborated with St. Vincent dePaul (SVDP) in the vetting and prioritization of four homes that were chosen for a second round of roofing replacements.

The first round of four roofs was successfully completed in early March with the support of Hosanna Industries.

Due to the pandemic’s impact on the availability of skilled volunteer labor the CGCRT provided funding to pay for a professional contractor and St. Vincent de Paul supplied the materials through a grant they received from Lowes.

Once the homes were chosen, the CGCRT acquired quotes from three contractors and determined which would be the best fit for the second round of roofs.

Panhandle Roofing LLC, was chosen and worked with Construction Coordinator Eddie Fields of the CGCRT to complete the projects and plan for additional future work.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and weather conditions Panhandle Roofing worked on and successfully completed the roofs between June 10-24 in Port St. Joe and Wewahitchka.

The Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team continues to provide support to the community putting tarps on homes, taking in new applications for referral to St. Vincent dePaul disaster case management, and seeking additional funding and donations to keep the ball rolling.

If you are in need of assistance, The Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team encourages you to contact them via email at cgcrecoveryteam@gmail.com or call 270-8911.

If you wish to donate money to support recovery projects, you can mail a check made out to Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team and mail it to PO Box 1104 Port St. Joe FL 32457 or text recovergulf to 41444.