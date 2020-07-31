Kevin Boyer @KboyerWHCNews

Friday

Jul 31, 2020 at 12:01 AM


*****NOTE***


For more information, contact the Open to the public Florida Department of Health in Holmes County at (850) 547-8500 or the Florida Department of Health in Washington County at (850) 638-6240. All Testing is free.


Testing Locations


– Holmes County Health Department Annex, 1177 East US Hwy. 90. Bonifay, FL 32425


Testing days and times during the month of August are Monday and Wednesday from 9:00 -11:00 a.m.


– Washington County Health Department 1338 South Blvd. Chipley, FL 32428


Testing days and times during the month of August are Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00 -11:00 a.m.


Other testing options are Doctors Memorial Hospital (850) 547-8000 and Northwest Florida Community Hospital (850) 638-1610


EMERGENCY WARNING SIGNS


– Get medical attention immediately if you experience:


– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath


– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest


– New confusion or inability to arouse


– Bluish lips or face


CASE DATA COMPARISON BY COUNTY


***NOTE INFORMATION REPRESENT MOST RECENT DATA FROM FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AS OF 7/31/2020***


CASE DATA FOR HOLMES


Total Cases: 413


Residents: 404


Residents Not in Florida: 0


Non-Residents: 9


Deaths: 2


Hospitalizations: 10


Age Range: 0 to 93 (Median Age: 39)


Analytic Breakdown:


Male: 272 (67%)


Female: 131 (32%)


Race:


Black: 80 (20%)


White: 255 (63%)


Other: 29 (7%)


Ethnicity:


Hispanic: 22 (5%)


Not-Hispanic: 305 (75%)


Unknown/No Data: 77 (19%)


CASE DATA FOR WASHINGTON


Total Cases: 488


Residents: 482


Deaths: 13


Hospitalizations: 33


Age Range: 0 to 99 (Median Age: 48)


Analytic Breakdown:


Male: 217 (45%)


Female: 236 (49%)


Race:


Black: 75 (16%)


White: 220 (46%)


Other: 19 (4%)


Unknown/No Data: 168 (35%)


Ethnicity:


Hispanic: 6 (1%)


Not-Hispanic: 281 (58%)


Unknown/No Data: 195 (40%)