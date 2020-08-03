The SMART message — social distancing, masking up, avoiding crowds, remembering to wash hands and throwing away disposable gloves, wipes and masks — will be relayed by professional athletes, members of Congress and community leaders.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants to make coronavirus protection as familiar as the "Click it or Ticket" slogan promoting safety belts.

On Monday, the only statewide elected Democrat launched a "SMART Florida" public awareness campaign on guarding against COVID-19 during a press conference in Tallahassee.

The SMART message — social distancing, masking up, avoiding crowds, remembering to wash hands and throwing away disposable gloves, wipes and masks — will be relayed by professional athletes, members of Congress and community leaders.

Fried called on influential Floridians to join the campaign because, she said, far too many people have told her the pandemic has left them scared, confused and thinking the state is on the wrong path in its attempt to control the potentially deadly virus.

She said the SMART Florida public service announcements and online infographics will outline the "many small things that make a big difference" in slowing the spread of the virus.

"We need to have outward communication with the citizens of our state saying, look, this is from your leadership, your leadership is telling you to wear a mask, your leadership is telling you to social distance," she said.

GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis has so far declined to issue a statewide mask-wearing mandate.

"Leadership is telling you to avoid crowds, wash your hands and make sure you are doing everything in your power to protect yourself and your family members and loved ones," she added.

Florida has emerged as a leading cluster of the infection in the United States. The state has just come off its deadliest week of the crisis, recording more than 1,800 deaths for a death toll of 7,157 since the crisis began.

As of Monday, nearly a half million infections have been reported since March.

And while she pushed for a mask mandate and launched a public awareness campaign from her Department’s Division of Consumer Services, Fried deflected suggestions her comments were directed at DeSantis’ handling of the emergency, even though she's been critical of the governor in public remarks and on social media.

In fact, she said she would invite DeSantis to appear in a SMART Florida video, and that the crisis was bigger than any one individual.

Fried added she looked forward to next week’s Cabinet meeting when she could discuss coronavirus strategies with DeSantis and fellow Republicans Attorney General Ashley Moody and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

"We are in a crisis here in our state and it is heartbreaking that the cabinet has not had an opportunity to discuss it among themselves in a public forum," Fried said.

The governor and Cabinet last met on May 28. At the end of the meeting, Fried complained that the Cabinet "has been left in the dark" about the virus' effect in Florida and the state's response under DeSantis.

She also criticized DeSantis for not placing items she requested for information about the virus on that meeting's agenda, saying it was "a real shame for everyone who deserves the truth."

