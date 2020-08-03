Two women died in a crash on Albert Rains Boulevard at River Street at about midday Sunday, according to a Gadsden police report.

Barbara C. Howell, 73, of Gadsden, and Charlotte G. Livingston, 76, of Attalla, were killed when the 1994 Dodge Spirit Howell was driving was involved in a collision with a 2018 Ford 250 driven by a Boaz woman.

A third vehicle, a 2009 Chevrolet Impala, driven by a Gadsden woman, was also involved in the crash.

The crash occurred at 12:09 p.m. Sunday. According to the report, the truck was traveling on Albert Rains Boulevard and the Dodge was traveling on River Street.

A passenger in the truck was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital after the crash.