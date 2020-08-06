The GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club is starting our 2020-2022 Administration off running!! Come see what all we have currently and upcoming for this exciting year. We will meet 5:30 p.m. CT Tuesday, Aug. 11 at the Glad Tidings Church Fellowship Hall in Wewahitchka.

We are excited about our new cookbook, "the cook’s book." It is full of fantastic recipes compiled from some of the best cooks in Wewahitchka. It’s a 3-ring padded binder that gives you room to add your own recipes. The books are $20 and proceeds from the sale of "the cook’s book" will be used for community service projects sponsored by the GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club, a non-profit 501c3 organization.

To get your own book contact Laura Baxley, Club President 819-5827 or Rhonda Alderman, Club Secretary 348-9477.

As we move towards building the Wewahitchka Veteran’s Park, any and all donations will be greatly appreciated. Veteran’s bricks are still being sold for $56. We have sent in our second order for bricks. Bricks will have name of veteran, rank, service and service emblem. Contact Carolyn Watson at 340-1984 to place an order.

We are proud to announce that The GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club is officially a Non-Profit, 501c3 Charity organization.

Gulf County, we thank you for your support and for joining us in looking forward to the future by continuing to "Live the Volunteer Spirit!" If you would like to learn more about all the exciting programs and projects we do in support of our community and more, visit our web page, GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club.com and Facebook page, GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club. Better yet, join us at our regular monthly meeting, the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. CT at the Glad Tidings Church Fellowship Hall in Wewahitchka. Our next meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 11. Hope to see you there!