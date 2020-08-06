The Port St. Joe Garden Club is gearing up for its 2020-2021 season with thoughtful accommodations for the health of its members and guests in this time of COVID-19 mindfulness.

Engaging speakers have been invited to speak on varied horticultural topics via Zoom, an online teleconferencing service with which members may visualize each other and interact. Beforehand, a link will be emailed to members who may then join the Zoom session on either their mobile phone, laptop, or tablet at the appointed time.

Small group meetings in outside settings, with masks when needed, are also on the schedule. In preparation, talented members recently gathered to assemble and sew a basket of fabric face masks for those who may attend an upcoming event and need one.

To learn more, please visit the Port St. Joe Garden Club Facebook page, email psjgardenclub@gmail.com, or contact club president Sarah Darden at 229-942-1414. Please contact Sue Meyer at 513-504-1679 for details regarding the rental of the lovely and historic Garden Center located at 216 Eighth Street. The venue is perfect for weddings, showers, and family reunions.