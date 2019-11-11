Judge David Taunton died in his home surrounded by family on November 8, 2019, at the age of 80.

David Taunton is survived by his wife of 44 years, Abigail Taunton, numerous children and grandchildren, siblings Jerry, Johnny, Judy, and Linda. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Donald, Lamar, Betty, Joe Ann, and Mark.

David was born on August 16, 1939 in Tallassee, Alabama to Luke and Leola Taunton. He graduated from Florida State University with a PhD in Philosophy and attended law school at University of Florida. He married Abigail Jackson in 1974. Together, they worked to achieve his dream of having a home for kids who had nowhere else to

go. Over the next 44 years, they would take in over 400 children and raise them as their own with the hopes of helping each child grow up knowing unconditional love. David had the gift to see everyone’s true potential, but most especially, that of his children who he believed capable of accomplishing anything they set their minds to.

He left the world feeling so proud of all his children who he’d watched grow into their potential.

David Taunton was a logger, teacher, principal, coach, pastor, newspaper editor, author, and the longest-serving Gulf Country Judge with a tenure of 20 years. But more importantly, he was a dreamer with an endless compassion for every person he encountered. He believed in second chances and never gave up on anyone.

Helping those in need was his calling and he pursued it with his entire heart. He was the most caring dad, a loving and dedicated husband, a dependable brother, and a wonderful inspiration to everyone in his life. He was the friend to many and a hero to us all. His legacy will live on for generations because he touched countless lives and

unquestionably made the world a better place.

A funeral was scheduled for noon with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, November 13, at 200 Taunton Family Road.

The Reverend Joey Smith officiated the ceremony. All were welcome to attend and celebrate David Taunton’s life.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Taunton Family Children’s Home at P.O. Box 870, Wewahitchka, FL

32465.

If he touched your life in some way, the family would love for you to mail them your story or email it to his wife at tauntonabigail@aol.com.