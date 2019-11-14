Thomas E. Wood, Jr., 55, of Wewahitchka, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was born on June 28, 1964, to parents Thomas E. Wood Sr. and Phyllis Gortman.

Tommy was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a long-time employee of Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative. Tommy’s free time was spent around family, but especially his grandchildren who were his pride and joy. Tommy’s weekends were spent at the ball field, go kart track, or his shed where he worked on many projects.

Tommy is predeceased by his father, Thomas E. Wood Sr.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Gloria Wood; daughter, Lacey Wood (Greg Adkison) and grandchildren, Brodie and Avery; son, Buddy Wood (Breanna Clemmons); son, Harley Redd; mother, Phyllis Gortman; brother, Rusty Wood (Dawn); brother, Chris Wood; aunt, Carol Carte; niece and nephews, Kayla, Chipper, Leah, Gemma, and Shelby; long-time friends, Charles and Helen Borders, and Freddie and Henrietta Branch.

Active pallbearers are Terry Myers, Gary Whitfield, Dale Marshall, Charles Borders, Keith Barnes, and Randy Mayhann.

Honorary pallbearers are Tommy’s Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative family.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9 at Roberts Cemetery, Wewahitchka, FL. Visitation was held prior to the service at 10:30 a.m.