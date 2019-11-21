Mr. Raymond Eugene Lawrence, Sr. of Rome, GA passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019 following a brief illness. Raymond was born in 1932 to Garland and Francis Lawrence of Port St Joe, FL. He had one sister, Margaret Price of Columbus, OH. Raymond and Elizabeth Carter Lawrence had three sons, Steve (Pam) Lawrence of Eufaula, AL, Ray (Judy) Lawrence, Jr. of Athens, GA and David (Alica) Lawrence of Arcadia, FL. In 1974 Raymond married Edwena Cox who added two additional sons to the family, Ron (Joanne) Cox of Smyrna, GA and Rusty (Amanda) Cox of Arcadia, FL. The blended family of five teenage boys made mealtimes interesting. His wife Edwena Lawrence passed away in 2014. In addition to children, Raymond has 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Raymond graduated from Port St Joe High School in 1951. He played on the football and basketball teams, even naming his oldest son after his coach, Marion Craig. After graduation, Raymond joined the US Navy, along with his friend, Don Parker. He became a gun captain on the destroyer Arnold J. Isbell during the Korean conflict. Upon receiving an honorable discharge from the Navy, he returned to Port St Joe and eventually went to work with the Glidden Company. He was very active in his community coaching sports and serving as Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop #47 in Port St Joe. He was also very active in First Baptist Church of Port St Joe, and other Baptist churches in the communities where he has lived. He is currently a member of Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church of Rome, GA.

In 1972 Raymond was elected as sheriff of Gulf County, FL. He was a key player in the largest marijuana arrest in Florida history, at the time. After leaving office he joined the Florida Department of Corrections where he served as a Maintenance Superintendent at institutions in Arcadia, Cross City and Wewahitchka, Florida. His favorite hobbies included fishing, hunting, and boating. He passed on his love of the outdoors to his sons and grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., EST, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Holly Hill Cemetery in Port St. Joe with Rev. Boyd Evans officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Port St. Joe, Florida to aid with the recovery from Hurricane Michael in memory of Raymond Lawrence. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted at www.southerlandfamily.com

