Frances Bryant Graham, 79, of Port St. Joe passed away on November 21, 2019 at River Valley Rehabilitation Center in Blountstown, Florida after a long battle with Alzheimer Disease.

Frances was born in Blountstown, FL and moved to Port St. Joe in 1957 with her husband where they established a home and raised their family. Most of her life Frances was a wife and homemaker where she was very involved in her family’s activities. After raising her children she went to work at Gulf Cable TV, which was the first cable company in Gulf County. During this time Frances reacquainted herself with old friends and established many new ones. She was extremely vibrant and had a zest for life that was beyond compare. She had an infectious personality that affected everyone that she came in contact with. She was an avid reader, loved music and dancing and just simply being the life of the party. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Ellen Bryant and her sister Linda “Penny” Wright. She is survived by her son Waylon (Tony) Graham of Panama City, her daughter Dianne Graham Mock and husband Jimmy, a granddaughter Jessica Brock and husband Jordan, grandsons Michael Mock and Chris Mock and wife Joni, great grandchildren Gemma Graham Brock, Brody, Isla and Hayes Mock all of Port St. Joe and Colton Johnson and Harleigh Mock of Wewahitchka.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 30 at 10 a.m. ET at Hope Family Worship Center in Port St. Joe. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to your favorite charity.

Services are provided by Comforter Funeral Home.