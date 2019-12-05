William James Guilford Sr., 92, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, following an extended illness. He was a long-time resident of Port St Joe and was born on December 24, 1926, in Blountstown, FL. He was Mason for over 60 years and a member of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Fern Guilford, father, James Robert Guilford, Mother, Alice Gertrude Guilford, and beloved siblings, Carl Guilford and Maxine Davis.

He is survived by his three children, Ginger Sims (Galen), Shari Kik (Dan) and Bill Guilford (Nancy); seven grandchildren, Christopher Boyd, Julie Overton, Jamie Kenedy, Brandy Sims, Brittany Sims, Alex Guilford, and Caroline Guilford. He is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren, brother, Charles Guilford (Betty), Alice Moorehead (Bill), Bobby Guilford, numerous nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Port St Joe First United Methodist Church on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 1-2 p.m. EST. Funeral service will follow with Rev. Dr. Geoffrey D. Lentz officiating.

Burial to take place following service at Holly Hill Cemetary in Port St Joe.

Pallbearers will be provided by Masonic Lodge Tupelo 289 F&AM plus his two grandsons,Christopher Boyd and Alex Guilford.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Port St Joe UMC Missions Fund or Shriners Children’s Hospital.

The family extends a special thanks to Covenant Hospice, our beloved Cassandra Henderson, Debra McLeod, Peggy McLemore, Melissa Schell, Michelle Kent, and numerous family friends to include our neighbor Sharon Tharp for providing compassionate and devoted care during our time of need.

Services are under the direction of Comforter Funeral Home.