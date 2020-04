Mr. Cecil Ewell Harrison, 89, of Port Saint Joe, FL, died April 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary; two sons, Tony and Ewell; brother, Virgil; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was a longtime Deacon and Sunday School Director at Long Avenue Baptist Church.

A private graveside service will be held.

Services provided by Comforter Funeral Home.