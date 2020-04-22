Gloria Jean Bryant fell asleep in the Arms of Jesus on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Panama City, Florida. Her children have comfort in knowing that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Gloria was born in Port Saint Joe, Florida to Waymon and the late Lula Mae Bryant. She had a Heart of Gold, full of Love and Compassion, a smile that would light up a room, and she was beautiful inside and out. She left a lasting impression on everyone she encountered. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Although she endured challenges with her own health, she kept a smile on her face, never complained, and remained humble, thankful, and grateful for each day the Lord allowed her to live.

Gloria, affectionally called “BooJack” was born and raised in Port Saint Joe, Florida and educated in public schools. She was a member of New Life Christian Center and she also attended United Pentecostal Church, both in Port Saint Joe, Florida until her health condition made it impossible for her to continue going. Gloria loved to love on people, she was dedicated to helping and caring for others. She lived a life believing, “Do What’s Right and Do What’s Good, Be Kind and Help Others. So, for many years, Gloria worked as a CNA, a career suited for her Servant Heart.

Gloria was preceded in death by her mother, Lula Mae Bryant, her two sisters, Johnnie Mae Harris, and Regina Jackson, her brother, Eddie Jackson, Jr., her brother-in-law, Roy Lee “Bubba” Williams, Jr., her niece, Janice Harris, her Goddaughter, Kawana Fisher Lawrence, and her grandbaby, Baby Boy Cheskia Jamar Gant, Jr.

Gloria’s life well lived will be carried forward through her children, Johnny Williams, Jr., of Port Saint Joe, FL, Aqueatha “Kim” Keys (Alonzo, III), of Panama City, FL, and Melanie Gant (Cheskia, Sr.) of Port Saint Joe, FL. Her fourteen grandchildren, Ja’Kereya Williams, Ja’Khyas Williams, Ava Williams, Zaylin Williams, Johnny Williams III, Zayla, Sha’Diamond Johnson, Donta Jones, Karter Keys, Romeo Gant, Ya’Laiah Gant, Quinton Gant, Genesis Gant, Gloria Gant, her godbrother, Pastor Marvin Davis, and her goddaughter, Kaciah Robinson. Gloria would have had her 1st Bundle-of-Joy by receiving her 1st Great Grand Baby in November 2020. Her one and only dear sister, Willie Mae Williams. Her special aunt, Barbara Nettles. Her nieces, Diane Monroe (Melvin), Tracey Jackson, and her two Special nieces, Ly’Tonya Gainer (Andrew) and RaQueatha “Scoota-Boot” Bailey. Her nephews, Donnell, Will, Eddie III, ValShowne, and her three Special nephews, Sidney Harris, Sr., (Pamela) Claude “Tray” Thomas III, and Troy Williams, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.