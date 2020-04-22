Marie Cannon Copeland passed away on March 29, 2020. She was born on May 26, 1929, in Southport, FL to the late Charlie Cannon and to the late Stella Cannon. The family had a private service at Laurel Hill Cemetery, and the service can be viewed via www.youtube.com or www.allenfh.com. She was married to the late Edwin Copeland. She was a homemaker and worked as a seamstress. Survivors include her children, Charlie E. Copeland (Gale) of Thomasville, Carl E. Copeland (Barbara) of Port St. Joe, FL, Linda Copeland McMath (David), of Thomasville; grandchildren, Jeffrey Copeland (Julie) of San Antonio, TX, Jonathon Copeland (Michele) of Atlanta, Jessica E. McMath Spence (Caleb) of Moultrie, GA; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Matthew Copeland, Rachel A. McMath-Miller of Moultrie, Finley Kate Spence of Moultrie; siblings, Fred Cannon (Phelere) of Port St. Joe, FL, Albert J. Cannon (Barbara) of Port. St. Joe, FL. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Joseph Aaron McMath; siblings, Opal Howard, Ted Cannon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be mailed to Grace Fellowship Church, 543 Carrington Circle, Thomasville, GA, 31757. Friends and family are invited to visit her online memorial tribute page at www.allenfh.com.

