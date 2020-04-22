Ricardo Montez Filmore, 37, transitioned Thurs. April 2, in Orlando. Private graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at Forest Hill Cemetery in Port St. Joe. Visitation/viewing will be from 12 -1 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at The Body of Christ Jesus Church in Port St. Joe. Ricardo is survived by his parents: Freddie Daniels and Jerry Jerome Filmore; grandmother: Corine Daniels; siblings: Alexandria Wilson, Daryl C. Black, Jerry Filmore, Jr., Joe Lewis, III, Roger Florence; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr., LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144 is assisting the Filmore family.