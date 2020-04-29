Mrs. Vivian Patterson Hardy, 97, of Port St. Joe, Florida, passed away Thursday, February 26, 2020. Born in Mulberry, FL, Mrs. Vivian Hardy grew up in St. Petersburg, FL. She moved to Port St. Joe and was a graduate of Port St. Joe High School. She met her husband Lamar Hardy and was happily married to him for 68 years before his passing in 2009.

She is survived by her children: LeeAnna Parrish (Jerry) of Port St. Joe, FL, Carol Squires of Atlanta, Ga, Bettie Jane Patterson of Atlanta, Ga.; special care giver Charlotte Seabrooks and special family friend, Maryland Barfield; three grandchildren: Jamie Parrish of Port St. Joe, FL, Justin Parrish (Farra) of Panama City, FL, Mindy Goodwin Weiss (Bill) of Washington, PA; four

great-grandchildren: Hagen Parrish, Lexi Parrish, Briana Goodwin, and Hunter Goodwin, and numerous nieces and nephews.

“Miss Vivian’s” love of family has given us beautiful memories of the part she played in so many of our lives. Her greatest attribute was her ability to adopt anyone who needed to be loved.

A Rosary was held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 3 p.m. EST, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, followed by the funeral at 4 p.m. EST. Interment was at Holly Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Port St. Joe, FL, or to a charity of your choosing, in memory of Vivian Patterson Hardy. Services were provided by Comforter Funeral Home, 601 Long Ave., Port St. Joe, Fla.