James Howard Chason, age 81, of Kinard, FL passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at his home. Howard was born on Sept. 29, 1938 in Okaloosa County to Bennie Jefferson Chason and Stella Marie (Cuchins) Chason and had lived in Kinard since 1991 coming from Dunnellon, FL. He served his Country in the United States Army. Howard was a member of the Masonic Lodge, and a member of the Scottish Rite Bodies. He loved fishing, guns, reading, County music, playing the guitar, making knives, woodworking and most of all he truly loved his family.

Survivors include, his wife of 51 years, Hazel Chason of Kinard, FL; son, Michael Daisey of Wewahitchka, FL; daughter, Jodi Grimm of Louisville, KY; two sisters, Angela Fowler and Shirl Crain both of Mossy Head, FL; five grandchildren, Timothy, Skyler, Ryan, Drew and Logan; two great-grandchildren, Alyvia and Colton

No funeral services are planned. Memorialization will be by cremation.

All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown.