Bobbie Sue Davis, our loving mother, 85, of Wewahitchka, FL, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Bobbie Sue Cearley was born on December 12, 1934 in Earth, TX to Samuel and Bessie Cearley. She has lived the last 18 years near her daughter, Melanie, in Wewahitchka, FL.

She attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock, TX where she met her future husband Donald C. Davis. On January 31, 1954, Don and Bobbie were married. They raised three children: Don, Jr., Melanie and Weston.

Bobbie enjoyed college football as one of her favorite sports. Her Alma Mater Texas Tech was her favorite team. She loved music and the arts. Her kind and compassionate spirit endeared her to all who knew her. She exemplified beauty, grace, strength and most importantly her relationship and faith in God and her dedication and unconditional love for her family. This is her legacy.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband Don.

She is survived by her younger brother, David Cearley (wife Betty); three children, Don Davis, Jr. (wife Eva), Melanie Breman (husband Jeffrey) and Weston Davis, six grandchildren, Jennifer, Melissa, Jessica, Staci, Jeena and Carley, and eight great-grandchildren as well as extended family and friends.

A grave side memorial service will be at East Mound Cemetery, Matador, Texas, 79244, Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. CST.

If you would like to provide a donation in her memory, her heart is for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and First Baptist Church, PO Box 787, Wewahitchka, FL 32465 (Building Fund) (Due to destruction of Hurricane Michael)

In Loving Memory of Mom, Don Jr., Melanie, Weston.