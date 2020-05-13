Craig Anthony Devoy, 61, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020.

He was born in Lampasas, TX on January 25, 1959 to Bernard J. Devoy and Sandra R. Watts. He graduated Niceville High School class of 1977. In 1982 he felt a calling to serve his country and enlisted in the US Air Force following in the footsteps of his father. He attended basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, TX before attending fire protection technical training in Chanute AFB, IL. His first assignment was the 319th civil engineering squadron at Grand Forks Air Force Base, ND that is where he met Linda Porter, they soon married started a family and life together.

He progressed from fire fighter to rescue-man in 1987 and took a tour to Shemya AFB, AK. In 1990 he separated from active duty and was hired back at Grand Forks as a civilian fire fighter/operator and rescue-man. He volunteered at Larimore fire Department there he trained class I and II firefighters. In 1993 he was awarded the Medal of Valor for rescuing two children from a fully involved base housing structure. In 1996 Craig was transferred to Tyndall AFB where he quickly rose through the ranks from driver/operator to crew-chief and ultimately and humbly promoted to Battalion Chief until his retirement in January 2016.

Craig loved his home there on the beautiful beaches of Port St. Joe. He was an afternoon fixture on the beaches…There he found tranquility and God’s glory as he sat in his chair, cigar in one hand a little nip of scotch in the other with only his thoughts always marveling at the glorious Gulf Coast sunset.

Craig was a selfless human being who always put others first. Without hesitation he gladly donated his kidney to his ailing mother, spent his last few years taking care of his parents, something he did with pride and honor. He also helped volunteer with many organizations such as Camp Amigo, Toys for Tots, and Hunters for the Hungry just to name a few.

Despite his home being devastated by hurricane Michael you could always drive down his street and find him helping out a fellow neighbor even though there was work to be done at his own home.

Craig is preceded in death by his father, Bernard J. Devoy and sister, Laura.

He is survived by his crowning achievements; son, Troy Devoy of Lynn Haven; daughter, Ashley Cain (Trever) of Midlothian, VA; ex-wife, Linda Devoy of Lynn Haven; mother, Sandra Devoy of Gulf Breeze; sister, Loretta (Randy) of Gulf Breeze; brother, Douglas (Patti) of DeFuniak Springs; grandchildren, Ellie, Audrey, Sophia, Liam, and Lily and numerous nieces and nephews.

Craig would tell you “be nice to one another and if you were going through something get the help you need…”

Private visitation was held 9:30 a.m. until a private service began at 10 a.m. Friday, May 8, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, Pensacola, FL. Interment followed at Barrancas National Cemetery, Pensacola, FL.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in Craig‘s name.