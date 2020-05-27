David Hoyle Kerr (Tiger) died in the hospital after a brief illness on May 14, 2020 in Panama City FL at the age of 65.

Hoyle was born on December 5, 1954 in Stuttgart-Bad Cannstatt, Germany. He graduated from Auburn University with a degree in accounting. He proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1978 through 1983 and earned the parachutist and sharpshooter qualifications and was awarded the Army Service Ribbon.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Earlda Findley Kerr. He will be missed by many friends and family, and by his cats which he loved with all of his heart. All of his beloved cats have found wonderful homes and will be well taken care of for the rest of their lives.

Due to the current concerns of Covid-19, Hoyle’s memorial service will be held in the early fall and details will be forthcoming.

Those wishing to extend condolences may do so at lifesongfunerals.com and those wishing to make a memorial donation may do so at St Joseph Bay Humane Society, 1007 10th St, Port St Joe, FL 32465 or The Honor Walk at Veterans Memorial Park at Beacon Hill, 195 Four J ’s Rd. Port St. Joe, FL 32456 and please note that it is in memory of Hoyle Kerr.