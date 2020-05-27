Patrick W. Hallinan, age 75, of Panama City, Florida, passed away at his home on May 21, 2020. Pat was born in October of 1944 to Mr. and Mrs. Harry Hallinan.

After graduating from high school, he served 2 tours in Vietnam as a medic. Pat then moved to Atlanta where he studied to become a dental technician, later owning Eagle Dental Lab.

In 1976, while living in Pascagoula, Mississippi, Pat took an injured eagle into his bird sanctuary and nursed him back to health before releasing him into the wild. As a result, he was named Conservationist of the Year in 1977 by the Mississippi Wildlife Federation. Hallinan was also selected to appear in the 1976-77 edition of Personalities of the South.

Pat went on to become an avid skydiver, joining the United Parachute Club of Gilbertsville which broke the state record for free-fall skydiving. After returning to Panama City, Pat played guitar and sang in the band Frayed Not, performing in local beach bars.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and a daughter, Brandy. He is survived by his wife Marcie Hallinan of Panama City, sister-in-law Dawn Hallinan of St. Joe Beach, niece Kelli Hallinan of Atlanta, three grandchildren in Pennsylvania, along with many friends.

Those who wish can make a donation in Patrick’s memory to Covenant Care Hospice in Panama City.