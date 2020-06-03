Alvin Banks went home to be with the Lord May 31, 2020. Alvin was known for his awesome gardening skills and fixing lawnmowers. He never met a stranger and everybody who met him loved him. He oystered, worked construction, and a little bit of everything, but what he loved most was his family. He will truly be missed and was loved by everyone he met.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lola Banks, daughter Tammy Nichols, granddaughters’ Kasey and Lacey Banks, great-granddaughter Khloe Banks, and several brothers and sisters.

Alvin is survived by his wife, Mary Banks; children, Elaine Rose and husband Chris, James Banks and wife Debbie, Rickey Banks and wife Brandy, Timothy Banks and partner Ron Beson; sisters, Kate Garner, Pauline Sturgill, Nancy Banks; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and lots of loving relatives and friends

Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Eastpoint Church of God at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Larry Sterling and Scott Shiver officiating. Interment followed in Eastpoint Cemetery.

All services are under the direction of the Comforter Funeral Home.