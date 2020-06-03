James Harley Ward, Jr., 55 of Wewahitchka FL, passed away surrounded by love in the comfort of his home on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Harley was born May 7, 1965 in Port St. Joe, FL. Harley was employed at WestRock Papermill in Panama City, FL for 31 years. He loved to fish and hunt, was a member of Willis Hunt Club, and enjoyed all the outdoors. But most of all he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his devoted wife, family, and friends. Harley was a friend who reached out for your hand and touched your heart forever. He was kind and compassionate. He lived his life in a manner that was truly a gift to all those who knew him. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harley and Dorothy Ward and James and Mary Lou Yates, of Port St. Joe, FL.

Those left to cherish Harley’s memory include his beloved wife Lisa Ward, daughters, Courtney Ward and Hayley Ward; grandchildren, Cameron, Whitney, Jordyn, Presley, and Harlee, parents, Buddy and Anita Ward, sister, Sandy Price (Stan).

A tribute to Harley’s life was held Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. (CDT), at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in Wewahitchka, FL, with the Rev. Dave Fernandez and Rev. Joey Smith officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church. Interment will follow at Roberts Cemetery in Honeyville. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.