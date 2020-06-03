Mr. Jerry Campbell, age 71, of Slocomb, AL formerly of Graceville, Florida went home to be with the Lord on May 20, 2020 in Beverly, MA.

He is survived by her sisters and brothers: Myra Harris and husband Albert of Tuskegee, Alabama and Wanda Fryer and husband Reverend Norman of Headland, Alabama, Albert Lee Knox of Kissimmee, Florida and Michael C. Bryant of White Plains, NY; aunt: Martha Ford of Camden, New Jersey; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Will Smith and Eloise Campbell; sister: Rita Hugley and cousin, Mattye Sue Pittman.

In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID19 Virus, a celebration of life for the immediate family was held privately at the Countyline Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Slocomb, Alabama under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.