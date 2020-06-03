Mr. Mark Anthony Pittman, age 58, of Jacob City, Florida departed this life unexpectedly on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur J. Pittman, Sr., and a sister: Angela Daneen Pittman.

Survivors include his mother: Lorene Jackson Pittman; a daughter: Ashley Daneen Pittman; grandchildren: Ava-Rose and Jacob; siblings: James Thomas, Ulysses (Joni), Darrell (Marzella), Arthur Jr., Charles, Victor (Edna), Phyllis (Henry), Anetha (Reverend Felix), Shirley Pittman Sims, and Donna Pittman (Reverend Curtis); aunts and uncles: Willie James Pittman, Sr. (Mildred), Joe Pittman (Evelyn), Dorothy Bailey, Lena Malone, Anna Tanner and Lois Pittman; nieces and nephews: Charlotte (Earl), Kita, Angie (Jeff), Trellis, Clifton (Mari), Timothy (Pamela), Melissa (Gary), Anthony, Benji, Benita (Reverend Robert), Maya (Jay), Carlos, Jarrod, Broderick, Tameco, Issac (Letha) and Chimorrie; great nieces and nephews: Chatala, Warren, Aaron, Amari, Naomi, Quijada, Jadarius, Robert III, Breonna, Nariah, Aidan, Shylia, Tristan, Dominique, Micah, Tabria, Shanqua, Taneia, Tavion, Ayanna, Qitotis, Raven, Maurice, Niya, Takiyah,Torriana, Trent, Dashia and Brooklyn; great-great nieces and nephews: Jaydis, Tar'Lynn, Kaylee, Kaylee and Kwanie; numerous other relatives and friends.

Public visitation exercising prescribed social distancing protocols will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, Florida.

In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID19 Virus, a celebration of life for the immediate family will be held privately at the Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Jacob City, Florida under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.