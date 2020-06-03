Born February 18, 1948 Passed on May 31, 2020

Francis Sheppard Gonzalez, Jr., Shep to all who knew him passed away May 31, 2020 at his home on Cape San Blas. Shep loved fishing along the beach and in the bay. During his 72 years he lived on all three coasts, California, New York and his real home, Port St. Joe. He overcame his dyslexia to graduate from Malverne High School in NY. In his later years was an avid reader when not thinking about fishing and what fish were running and where.

Shep is survived by his brother, Manuel F. Gonzalez, sister-in-law Adrienne A. Gonzalez of NY and his half sister Thais N. Askenasy of Laguna Beach, Ca.

No service will be held, but for those that knew “Capt. Sandy Shoes”, when you cast your line into the water, look up and give Shep a wave for luck. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.