Linda "Linda Mac" D. Fournier, 72, of Florida passed away on June 13, 2020 in Lyndonville, VT. She was born on April 5, 1948 in Derby, VT to Lawrence and Pauline Macleod.

Linda loved all animals, gardening, fast cars, watching car races, and very much loved her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Vicki Watson and her husband Wally of Newport, VT, Karena Bursey and her husband Mark of Newport, VT, and Julie Rivers of Sheffield, VT; grandchildren, Gregory, Ashley, Brittany, Danielle, Rebecca and her husband Timothy, Kristi, Christopher, and Shylynn; as well as great-grandchildren, Mackenna Leigh, Makyla, Harper, Logan and Octavia, Karter, Rhikar, Khloie Mae, Cayleb, Abel, Brayden, and Clayton. She is also survived by her brother Scott Macleod of Albany, NY, sisters Shirley Sumner and her husband Bill of Maryland, Debra Macleod of Canada, as well as her partner and best friend for over 25 years Cletus Heaps of Port St. Joe, Fl, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, and former spouse Roger Lucas.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Contributions in Linda’s memory may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres Road, Newport, VT, 05855, or to the Port St. Joe Humane Society, 1007 10th Street, Port St. Joe, FL, 32456.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home.