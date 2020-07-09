Annie Clovette Burrows, 82, of Port St. Joe, FL went to be with the Lord Monday, June 29, 2020. She was born April 29, 1938 in Wewahitchka, FL.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl L. Burrows, Sr.; father and mother, Richard and Dorothy Hanlon; sister, Pat Whitfield; brother, Ronnie Hanlon; and granddaughter, Jennifer Burrows.

Those left to cherish Annie’s memory include her daughter, Mareda Weeks; sons, Rusty Burrows (Pam), Leonard Burrows (Mary), and Stacey Burrows (Tammy); grandchildren, April Long (Richard), Leonard Burrows Jr (Angie), Rene Johnson, Nicholas Burrows, Kara Burrows, and Caleb Burrows; great-grandchildren, Kaleigh Burrows, Austin Long, and Derek Long; sisters, Carolyn Drury (Bob) and Sheila Hanlon; and brother, Ricky Hanlon (Carol); and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Visitation were held 1-2 p.m. (CST), Thursday, July 2, 2020 at The Life Center of First Baptist Church of Wewahitchka. Graveside services 4 p.m. (EST), Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Holly Hill Cemetery with Chaplain Chad S. Reister officiating.

