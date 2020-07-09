Mr. Freddy Joe White, 75 of Panama City, Florida passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 in Panama City, Florida. Freddy was born on July 1, 1945 in Cedar Grove, Florida, he was a hard-working man, who often had more than one job to provide for the family he loved dearly. He was a "collector" and could often be found searching for the next big bargain.

Freddy is preceded in death by his parents Lewis Herman White and Lavida Sunday White, his brother Lonnie White.

His is survived by his wife, Joanne White and children; Freddy White Jr., Timothy White and wife Christina, Sheila Ann Messer and husband Donn; grand children, Brittany White, Brandon Messer, Matthew White, and Jacob White, brothers; Mark White and wife Martha, Lewis White Jr. and wife Jackie, as well as many other nieces, nephews, and friends.

Graveside services were held on July 7, at 11 a.m. at Buckhorn Cemetery, conducted by the Reverend Lewis White Jr. and Reverend Waylon Yates.

