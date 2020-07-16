Mrs. Montez Miller Pitts, beloved Mother and Granny, 88, of Port St. Joe, FL, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Port St. Joe and was a member of Oak Grove Assembly of God Church. Mrs. Pitts is preceded in death by her husband, Loyd F. Pitts; three brothers, Hubert Miller, Dalton Miller and Daniel Miller; three sisters, Mavis Kirkland, Margaret Harvey and Mary Ann Givens; and one great-granddaughter, Infant Trinity Faith Haddock.

She is survived by one son, Tommy Pitts and wife Diane of Port St. Joe; one daughter, Donna Haddock and husband Harlan of Port St. Joe; one sister, Myrtle Fox of White City; sisters-in-law, Libby Pitts of Kinard and Tunnie Miller of Wewahitchka; brother-in-law, Cleve Givens; 5 grandchildren, Jamie Linton, Chad Haddock (Ashley), Ashley Haddock (Kendall), Jeffrey Pitts (Kamilah) and Brian Pitts (Lane); two great-grandchildren, Lacey Linton and Savanna Haddock; one great great-grandchild, Mason Sheline; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. EST, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Faith Bible Church in Port St. Joe. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment followed in Holly Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Pitts grandsons and nephews served as pallbearers: Chad Haddock, Ashley Haddock, Jeffrey Pitts, Brian Pitts, Mike Pitts and Donald Hand. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted at www.southerlandfamily.com

Southerland Family Funeral Home

Lynn Haven