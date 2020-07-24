"Magic Marcel" 12/28/30-7/10/20

Our beloved Marcel Bavaud, 89, passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, July 10, 2020.

He was born in Lausanne, Switzerland December 28, 1930, fifth of seven children on December 28, 1930. He attended Valentine’s Catholic School in Lausanne Switzerland with all his siblings.

In order to make money and provide income for his family during the depression, he would draw pictures on cards and sell them door to door, he was an artist by nature. In the summer he would go to work on a farm so he could bring food home to help feed his family. After the war in 1946, when he was just 16 years of age he left Switzerland for London to attend an apprenticeship in the Hotel and Restaurant Industry. There he learned English and German and worked in some of the best restaurants and hotels in Europe where he met his late wife, Lucia Diaferia-Bavaud.

After they married (1958) and had two daughters, Lydia Bavaud Burns (Chicago) and Monique Bavaud (Port Saint Joe), he moved to America with his wife in 1970 to pursue and fulfill their life dreams.

He lived and worked in Fort Lauderdale Florida for over 35 years in the Hotel and Restaurant Industry before moving to Port S.t Joe in 2006. He loved to go around town on his bicycle and later in life his mobility scooter, with his red and white flag of Switzerland hat. He was a strong man with a big heart and just a little bit of a temper that everybody in town knew. He was just in love with Port St. Joe and the people. He had an infectious smile and laugh known to all his friends, his neighbors and even strangers which always became his friends. He loved talking about how lucky he was and how much "luck" he had throughout his life. One of his favorite sayings "Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you are going to get."

He made a big effort to see his family in Switzerland every year after his beloved Lucia passed away in 2008, he made the long journey by himself to Geneva, Switzerland to see all his siblings and their families, taking turns and stay with them all. In 2010 he brought his daughter, Lydia, son-n-law, Peter and granddaughter, Peyton to see his home town and where he grew up. His last trip was in the winter of 2018 for Christmas after his brother Adolph passed, he was 88 years old, he dressed in a warm red wool coat and red hat and looked just like Santa Claus. He would also visit his daughter, Lydia, and her family in Chicago at least once or twice a year, which he called his second home and he was well loved by all but especially his granddaughter, Peyton, which he had a close and special bond with. Between playing chess and connect four and riding all thru town on their bicycles, they were like two kids with huge smiles. He will be deeply missed.

He was preceded in death by his late parents, Xavier Bavaud (father) and Augustine (Julie) Meuwly-Bavaud (mother). His father was a carpenter by trade but also played the trombone in a Brass Band. His mother raised the six children as well as being an assistant to a chef in Lausanne.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lucia Bavaud and his siblings; Alfred Bavaud, Charles-Gabriel Bavaud, Adolph Bavaud, Marie Jeanne and Elisabeth, which all reside in Switzerland. He is survived by his sister Denise (Geneva, Switzerland), his daughter and son-n-law Lydia and Peter Burns (Chicago), his daughter Monique Bavaud(Port Saint Joe), his grandchildren, Peyton Burns(Chicago) and Lucas Adams (Port Saint Joe) and all his nieces and nephews (Switzerland) as well as great niece and nephew Natacha and David Humbrecht (now in Port Saint Joe).

A service and celebration of life will be announced at a later date when his sister and niece arrive from Switzerland.

Arrangements entrusted to Comforter Funeral Home in Port St. Joe. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Highland View Baptist Church. 301 Ling Street, Port St. Joe, FL. 32456 (850)227-1306. For more information please call 847-256-2553.