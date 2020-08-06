Frankie Joseph Crosby, 35 of Eastpoint, Florida, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Known by his friends and family as Joey, he had a loving heart and infectious smile. He was a lifelong resident of Eastpoint. Joey loved to be on the water and made a living doing what he loved, oystering and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his brother Tracy Crosby.

He is survived by his parents Frankie and Tessi Crosby of Eastpoint; his wife Misty Crosby and children Nathaniel Whiddon and Abigail Hudgins; his brothers, David Crosby and wife Carol of Eastpoint, Chris Crosby and wife Amy of Carrabelle, and his sister Tabitha Hayes of Ellijay, Georgia.

Services were held at 11 a.m. EDT on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Eastpoint, conducted by the Rev. Bobby Shiver and the Rev. Kory Gordon. Visitation was at the church for an hour prior to the service.

Interment followed at Eastpoint Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Comforter Funeral Home.