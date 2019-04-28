First, I would like to state that Jesus is not a Republican, and Democrats are not in opposition to Jesus. God’s grace is available to all — Republicans, Democrats, socialists and even communists. God cares about our commitment to His teachings. Moreover, Jesus’ favorite people are children. Jesus was a refugee who fled to Egypt with his parents because of violence in Judea. I am glad the Egyptians did not imprison and separate him from his parents. I do not think Jesus approves of the U.S. response to refugees.

Jesus' first command is to love God, and his second is to love our neighbors. Jesus is unconcerned whether our enemies fear or respect us — His expectation is that we love. As far as our wealth, we should be living as the Christians in Acts.

Presidents have not been elected because of their moral leadership, unfortunately. Few of them have tried to live under the precepts of God. Jimmy Carter’s faith is widely recognized, but people didn’t like him because he wanted peace, and they thought that was weak. Equating Democrats with Pharisees and President Trump with Jesus is incorrect. President Trump is not the Messiah, and both Democrats and Republicans are sinners needing the salvation and forgiveness of Jesus Christ.

Herb Henderson, Niceville