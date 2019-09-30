The danger to our way of life is insidious and pervasive. One of the greatest dangers is the subversion of free and fair elections. Russia and other hostile powers have successfully manipulated our electoral process before, and continue their assault. Social-media disinformation and hacking of voting-machines undermine Americans' faith in the electoral process even if they don't change the results. This process has already begun.

This danger requires that the Congress act now, and forcefully. First, paperless voting machines should never again be used. Without a paper trail, we cannot be sure that votes have not been falsified. Second, social-media companies must be required to police malicious accounts. Finally, more resources need to be directed at cybersecurity, and not only to protect elections data. This won't be easy, but we can do it. All we need is the political will to make it happen.